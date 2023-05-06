Amid the ongoing tension in the violence-hit state of Manipur, TIRPA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma has assured the safe return of all Tripura students stuck in the state.

"About 50 students who wanted to come back from Manipur because of the problems there have been given plane tickets so that they can return home and be with their family. I have taken the entire cost of their journey from my personal side. In hard times it's important to stand by our people," said Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma.

Further the the Motha chief asserted that all the students will return back to Tripura on May 7 and in the coming days if needed he is ready to help more people.

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"In bad times people should not think about politics...In my bad days, people of TIPRASA supported me a lot and it's my duty to help them also," Pradyot added.

Earlier on May 5, the chief minister claimed the students from Tripura in Manipur are still in their respective hostels under CRPF security coverage and all of them are safe.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Manipur and if the situation requires all the stranded students will be evacuated but we will not take any hasty steps," he said.

Saha said a 24X7 helpline has been set up to help the students of Tripura or anybody from the state stranded in Manipur.

