Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), conducted a thorough inspection of theJiribam – Khongsangsection of the Jiribam – Imphal New Line.

Spanning over55.36 km, the Jiribam – Khongsang section is integral to enhancing rail connectivity in Manipur as part of the 110.625 km long Jiribam – Imphal railway project.

Initially opened in September 2022, the section currently operates regular goods train services to Khongsang carrying essential commodities.

During the inspection, the General Manager carried out a detailed review of infrastructural facilities including tunnels, bridges, track and signalling arrangements to ensure the safe operation of trains in the section.

The General Manager also interacted with safety staff at various stations and focused on addressing key challenges, including track strengthening, geological stability issues like landslides, and security-related concerns.



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As the project further advances, the Khongsang – Noney (18.25 km) and the Noney – Imphal (37.02 km) sections are scheduled to be commissioned in the coming years. Upon completion, the Jiribam – Imphal railway line will transform connectivity in Manipur, driving economic growth and regional development.

The Jiribam – Imphal new line railway project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the North-eastern region.

Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards the transformation of the Northeastern states by executing several new railway line projects and the Jiribam – Imphal connectivity project plays a vital role in the overall scenario.

Constructing new railway lines to connect all the state capitals of North-eastern region is going on under these capital connectivity projects.