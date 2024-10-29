The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Imphal has secured the formal arrest of Thongminthang Haokip, also known as Thangboi Haokip or Roger, a member of the Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC).

This arrest is in connection with the incident on April 27, 2024, where two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured at Naranseina Maning in Bishnupur District, Manipur.

The Special Court NIA, Manipur, granted permission for the formal arrest and remanded the accused to NIA custody until October 28, 2024.

The accused was initially arrested on June 6, 2024, at Imphal Airport in relation to a separate case under investigation by NIA Delhi.



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He is currently held in District Jail, Rohini, New Delhi. The court proceedings were conducted via video conferencing, where the materials on record were reviewed.

On October 25, Manipur Police announced on X that Security Forces recovered several items from Uyungmakhong in Bishnupur District. The items included one SLR 7.62 mm, one magazine, six HE 36 grenades, four grenade arm rings, two tear gas grenades, three stinger grenades, five dual shells, six blank cartridges, two WT sets (Baofeng), two BP jackets, and one improvised explosive device (IED) weighing approximately 2.3 kg, along with four detonators HE 36.

In a separate operation on the same day, Security Forces recovered additional items from Shantipur Makha Leikai in Imphal West District. The recovered items included one single barrel gun, two 9 mm pistols with two magazines (locally made), one empty 7.62 LMG magazine, three M-67 hand grenades with detonators, one tube launching device, four live rounds, 41 empty ammunition cases, and two tear smoke shells.