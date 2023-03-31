Chief Minister N Biren Singh while warning any government bureaucrats or employees not to indulge in any corrupt activities, he informed that nine officials of the Revenue Department of the Manipur government had been suspended on the ground of manipulation of land records.

The name of the suspended officer is Manipur Civil Service (MCS) officer, Kh. Goverdhon Singh; MCS officer Samson Huidrom; L/A SDC, G. Chinglensana Kabui; mandol, M. Sanatomba Singh; mandol, L. Biswanath Singh; mandol, Md. Hassan; Mandal, T. Hemjit Singh; retired Mandal, O. Munal Singh and retired Mandal, Md. Jahangir.

Chief Minister had briefed the media at his secretariate on March 31 on various issues such as illegal transfer of land, issuing of land records at forest and government land, illegal manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) at Thoubal district and forest fire at hill range of Kongba Maru Laiphamlen, a scared place for Meitei community.

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In the briefing, Biren said that the state government has been taking up various initiatives to figure out any manipulation of land records or issuance of land in forest areas or government. To execute the steps effectively, a committee was also formed. Anyone who involved in such wrong deeds or acts can surrender before legal action is being taken up.

The role of government is not just restricted to bringing infrastructure development but also to rectify all mistakes or misconduct that will deteriorate the future generation, he added while advising all bureaucrats to perform their service with honesty and sincerity.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the judiciary of the state for their cooperation in the Government’s initiative to take up legal action against offenders of the law. He further appealed to the public not to lobby any government officials just to fulfil their wishes. State Government is standing firmly against corruption and had been trying to root it out from the State.

Regarding the illegal manufacturing of IMFL at Thoubal District, the chief minister informed that a team of Khongjom Police Station, on receiving input on the illegal manufacturing of IMFL, a search operation was conducted at the residence of Thokchom Bobo Singh of Khongjom Maning Leikai. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Senior SP Thoubal Jogeshchandra Haobijam.

During the search, certain items used for manufacturing IMFL including chemicals were seized. Three persons were arrested including Thokchom Bobo Singh, Thokchom (O) Bino Devi and Thokchom (O) Achoubi Devi, he informed.

Condemning such activities for causing serious health hazards to the people, he said stated that such heinous acts could be taken as an attempt to murder. He stressed the necessity of coordination between the Judiciary and Executives to prevent unlawful activities and save the State from its ill effects.

The state government will take action against those involved in such activities, irrespective of communities and religions, he assured.

Biren further informed that a team of Sagolmang Police Station had arrested three persons for their involvement in setting fire at the hill range of Kongba Maru. A case had also been registered against them under relevant sections for further investigation and necessary legal action.

The press meet was also attended by minister of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Sapam Ranjan; Education Minister, Th. Basanta Kumar; Secretary (Revenue) Namoijam Kheda Varta and other senior Government officials.