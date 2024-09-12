The curfew, now in its third consecutive day, has brought normal life in the state to a near standstill, severely impacting daily activities and livelihoods.



Imposed by the state government in response to escalating violence during student-led protests, the curfew remains in effect across Imphal West and Imphal East, leaving the city paralysed.

Public transportation has come to a complete halt, and commercial vehicles have been barred from the roads. Shops and businesses are shuttered, leaving citizens grappling with the inability to access essential goods and services. With markets closed, many residents are forced to rely on limited household supplies, adding to the hardships faced by the general public.

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The curfew has also led to a sharp increase in the prices of essential commodities, further straining the pockets of the people. Prices of onions have spiked from Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg, garlic from Rs 210 to Rs 240 per kg, and mustard oil now costs Rs 180 per litre, up from Rs 170. Other staples such as sugar, pulses, and palm oil have similarly seen price surges, deepening the challenges for families.

Though government offices remain open, attendance has been minimal, with government employees struggling to commute due to movement restrictions. Hospitals are also reporting lower patient turnout, and essential medical supplies are delayed as the curfew disrupts logistics.

Security forces are closely monitoring sensitive areas across the city, with local authorities urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.