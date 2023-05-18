Amid the ongoing tension in Manipur, supply of essential commodities to the Imphal valley was cut off due to road blocks and consequent fear among transporters. With normalcy slowly returning to the state, vehicular movement has been restored as state was on the verge of falling into critical levels.

The Army and Assam Rifles intervened to protect vehicles transporting essential goods to and from Imphal.

A convoy of 28 vehicles, including trucks, fuel tankers, JCBs, and others, carrying rice, sugar, pulses, and fuel traveled from Noney to Imphal on May 15 under the escort of the CRPF and Manipur Police.

Assam Rifles provided preventative dominance of the region to ensure the convoy's safe passage, which arrived at Imphal in safety by afternoon. In addition, checking was likewise guaranteed through unmanned aerial vehicles

Seeing the longing for harmony which noticeably appeared in occurrence of free movement of the vehicles on 15 May, one more arrangement of roughly 100 vehicles were continued on 16 and 17 May.

Security Forces stay resolved to reestablish normalcy and the movement of vehicles on NH 37 is one more step towards restoration of peace in the valley.

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