N Kayisii, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Tadubi Assembly Constituency, passed away earlier today.

He was a senior leader of the National People's Party (NPP) and a highly respected political figure in the region.

Kayisii’s tenure as MLA was marked by his unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of his constituency.

He was known for his grassroots approach to politics, addressing critical issues faced by the people of Tadubi and contributing significantly to the overall progress of the constituency.



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The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the political and social circles of Manipur.

Condolences have started pouring in from various quarters, with many recalling his humility, dedication, and visionary leadership.

The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Bhalla, expressed deep sadness over the passing of N. Kayisii, MLA of Tadubi AC. Remembering his unwavering dedication to the progress of Manipur, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who held him dear. He prayed for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

Further details regarding the cause of his demise and arrangements for his final rites are awaited.