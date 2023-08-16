Security forces in Manipur recovered 11 arms, and seventy-eight ammunition in the last 24 hours in search operations in fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur and Kangpokpi districts.

Taking to the official X handle, Manipur police on August 15 wrote, "Search operations were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur and Kangpokpi districts in which 11 (eleven) arms and 78 (seventy-eight) ammunitions were recovered."

Meanwhile, a total of 124 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 1289 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.



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Earlier on August 14, security forces in Manipur efficiently disposed of five unexploded bombs that were detected in the adjoining areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur Districts.

Despite sporadic incidents involving the congregation of protestors, the State continues its efforts to ensure peace and security.

The public has been urged to rely on verified information and disregard any rumours. Authorities emphasize the importance of verifying facts from credible sources, including the rumour-free number - 9233522822 of the Central Control Room.

Additionally, citizens are encouraged to return any looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearby security forces, contributing to the collective efforts in maintaining peace and stability.