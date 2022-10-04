The militant outfit Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang NSCN-K (YA) has taken responsibility for the bomb attack that took place at the office of the Chief Medical Officer in the state's Senapati on September 30 night.

said that the NSCN-K has taken responsibility for the incident that took place at 8.49 pm on September 30.

Confirming the same via a notification, the publicity secretary, Shepoumaramth region, NSCN-K (YA) said they have been patient enough and ample time was reportedly given for peaceful deliberation and dialogue pertaining to the issue that led to the ‘inevitable event’.

“The NSCN-K would not tolerate acts of gross negligence or challenges posed by any individual, department or village but deal with them accordingly as deemed fit”, it added.

The Manipur unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had condemned the September 30 bomb attack on the chief medical officer of District Headquarters in the Senapati district.

A release by the IMA post the bomb attack termed the attack act as an act of terrorization against the hands that heal.

“Such violence against healthcare providers will not be tolerated at all. The association urged the state government to initiate immediate and strong action against the perpetrators”, it read further.