Manipur commemorated the 23rd Great June Uprising Unity Day at Kekrupat, Imphal, honoring the 18 individuals who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 agitation to protect the state's territorial integrity. The event was subdued due to the current conflict, but the central act of paying floral tributes to the martyrs' portraits proceeded as planned. Families of the martyrs, along with people from various communities, gathered to pay their respects.

Joychandra Konthoujam, chairman of the Organising Committee, emphasized the commitment to defend Manipur's territorial integrity against any external threats. He recalled the Bangkok Declaration of 2001, which sparked widespread agitation in Manipur, leading to its withdrawal. Konthoujam condemned the demand for a separate administration by the Kuki community, asserting the necessity of maintaining Manipur's unity.

Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, highlighted the significance of the ceremony and the ongoing commitment to the state's unity. He urged the Government of India not to appease groups seeking to disintegrate Manipur.

The June 2001 ceasefire agreement between the NSCN-IM and the Government of India, which included the contentious phrase "without territorial limit," had raised fears about Manipur's boundaries. The resulting protests saw 18 people killed, the Manipur Assembly building burned, and the Chief Minister's bungalow attacked. The phrase was subsequently removed from the agreement. The United Committee Manipur (UCM) and the All Manipur United Club Organisation (AMUCO) have since commemorated the event annually with floral tributes at Kekrupat.

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