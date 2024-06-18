International Widow’s Day 2024 was celebrated at Noklak town on 18th June 2024 with Principal IETC & Director SAMETI Dr. Watila Jamir as Guest of Honour and EAC Noklak, Kathyinla as Special Guest.

The programme was organised by Hope Channel in collaboration with NStCB and Noklak Town Baptist Church.

Principal IETC & Director SAMETI, Dr. Watila Jamir speaking on the occasion mentioned that, in our traditional societies, women find themselves left in poverty when their husband dies. Many women find themselves denied of inheritance and rights, evicted from their rights and abused.

On this day let us create awareness, on the problem of widows, their economic opportunities, health care and legal rights. And also free from social stigma and discrimination of widows in our society, she added.



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Further, Jamir said, to commit ourselves to developing resources and policies to empower widows and enable them to create a life for themselves and their children following the death of their husbands and ending a cycle of poverty.

EAC Noklak, Kathyinla in her speech mentioned that International Widows’ Day was launched by the United Nations in 2010 to raise awareness of the violation of human rights that widows suffer in many countries following the death of their spouse. As per the UN data, there are more than 258 million widows around the world. Today, as armed conflict, displacement and the COVID-19 pandemic leave tens of thousands of women newly widowed.

On behalf of the district Administration, she expressed her sincere appreciation to Hope Channel for organising International Widows Day 2024 at Noklak. She also said that the District Administration is ready to render all possible help in the days to come.