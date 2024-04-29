The Officers of Anti-Smuggling Unit and Air Intelligence Unit, Customs Division, Imphal along with CISF personnel stationed at International Imphal Airport, Imphal detained one person along with one packet containing gold paste.

The officers received specific information on April 28 regarding the same.

The accused was taken to Customs Division, Imphal for further legal procedures, following which the officers thoroughly checked the individual. They recovered two oval shaped packets of suspected gold of foreign origin in paste form, each wrapped with rubber sheath concealed in the rectum of the accused.

The recovered gold pastes, weighing 972.28 grams were seized at the Customs Divisional Office, Imphal vide case No. 04/CL/IMP/CUS/DPF/DC1/2024-25 dated April 28, 2024 and were valued at Rs 70,31,601.

Further investigation to nab the other offenders in connection with the case is going on.