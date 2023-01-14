One cadre of the banned rebel group People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was detained with arms in the Thoubal district during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police on January 14.



An official stated that on the night of January 13, a joint operation was launched by a team of Manipur police Commandos and Assam Rifles troops in response to specific information about a few PREPAK members loitering in the Phundrei area of the Thoubal district of Manipur.



According to him, Manglem Meiteis Budhi, 36, a hardline member of the PREPAK, was taken into custody during the operation from a hideout in the Phundrei Awang Leikai village, which is about 37 kilometers from Imphal.

He was found with a.32-caliber pistol, a magazine, and two rounds of ammunition.



The arrested cadre is the son of N Kalama Meitei, a Thoubal district resident who lives in Heirok Part-III Ngarouthen Khuman Leikai.



The police are questioning the arrested cadre.



Meanwhile, the banned armed outfit of Assam, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation's Commander-in-Chief Jeevan Singha along with a 9-member armed cadre has entered India from Myanmar, as per sources. The armed cadres are reported to be carrying 3 assault rifles with them.

Sources state that the group is currently camping at an undisclosed location near India and Myanmar border. It is suspected that the militant group is camping at Langwa under Mon district of Nagaland.

It needs mention here, the rebel group Kamatapur Liberation Organisation( KLO ) a banned militant group active in western Assam and northern Bengal demanding separate Kamatapur state has expressed interest in peace talks with the government.



Also read : Assam: KLO Commander-in-Chief along with 9-member armed cadre enter India from Myanmar: Sources