A combined squad of Imphal West Commando and Assam Rifles nabbed an active cadre of the United Nations Liberation Front (UNLF) from Lairenkabi in Imphal West district, marking a major victory for law enforcement in Manipur.

The united team rushed to the region after receiving intelligence inputs. During the search, the UNLF cadre Angom Chaoba Meitei of Phayeng Kharang Khunou was arrested, and a cell phone was discovered on him.

During interrogation, the cadre revealed that he joined the organization in 2004 and received basic training in Myanmar with the 32nd batch of UNLF.

He is currently said to be working under the command of self-styled 2nd Lieutenant Sidaba Mapu of UNLF.

Later on, the cadre along with the seized items was handed over to Lamsang Police Station for further necessary action.