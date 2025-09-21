Manipur: Outrage erupts at RIMS following death of mother; Hospital staff assaulted, services impacted

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) is grappling with both grief and unrest after the tragic death of 35-year-old Chingshubam (O) Manju of Lilong Chajing, who passed away today at RIMS Hospital due to complications following a surgical delivery.

The hospital authority has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

However, the incident sparked widespread protests among relatives and locals demanding accountability from the hospital authorities. During the agitation, a senior professor at RIMS was assaulted, and hospital property was vandalized. While the anguish of the family and community is acknowledged, RIMS officials emphasized that resorting to violence and damaging public property is unlawful and disrupts essential healthcare services.

The hospital assured that a thorough review of the incident will be conducted, with necessary steps taken to ascertain facts and address grievances in a lawful manner. RIMS appealed to the public to maintain peace, respect public institutions, and cooperate with legal and administrative channels to resolve the matter.



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In response, the Teachers’ and Medical Officers’ Association (TAMOA) expressed sympathy for the unfortunate incident but strongly condemned the false allegations and violent assault on a senior consultant at RIMS.

The association announced immediate resolutions, including shutting down all services at RIMS – OPD, emergency, routine OT, and PME – until the culprits are booked and a safe working environment is ensured. Patients already admitted will continue to receive care.

TAMOA also called for filing FIRs against the involved individuals, legal action, assurances for the safety of healthcare providers, formal statements of condemnation, clarifications on false allegations circulating on social media, and an inquiry into RIMS security lapses.

The association confirmed that normal hospital operations will resume only once the environment is safe and conducive for staff and patients alike.