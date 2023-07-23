In a startling revelation of the ongoing turmoil in the violence hit state of Manipur, the Vaipei People's Council, Young Vaipei Association, Zomi Students Federation and Kuki Students Federation on July 23 claimed in a press conference that 7 Kuki-Zomi women have been raped since the outbreak of the violence.

The tribal students' federation further claimed that out of the 27 women victims during the ethnic clashes since May 3, 7 were raped, 8 bludgeoned to death, 2 burnt to death, 5 shot dead, 3 lynched while causes of death of the rest are not known.

The country was rattled by a shocking video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men in Manipur.

The turmoil in Manipur drew widespread outrage across the nation, with citizens expressing their anger over the violence against women in the state. A video from Manipur, dated two months back, resurfaced on July 19, showing two women being paraded naked by a group of men. The incident occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, just one day after violence erupted in the northeastern state.

Prominent Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar and Richa Chadha, joined the chorus of condemnation against the violent acts.

In the aftermath of the shocking video that surfaced on July 19, exposing the horrifying assault and naked parading of two women in strife-torn Manipur, police arrested six persons including one juvenile in connection with the incident.

Hunt for more accused into the incident are underway.

They further said that incidents of such horrendous acts of violence targeting women, crimes against humanity, especially on tribal women, have no place in our society, adding, ''The persons, groups, leaders, and instigators responsible for these actions must be booked as per law of the land''.

''We appeal to all the right-thinking citizens of our country to join us in condemning not only the incidents where these two women were gang-raped but the state government and political forces that are responsible that allowing such incidents to take place. The mob may be a faceless body, but the real perpetrators are those in power with the agenda of hate and violence that has fueled the ethnic violence in Manipur,'' they said.



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