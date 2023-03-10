A peace rally organized by Kuki Students Organisation-GHQ along with tribal civil organizations and forums in Kangpokpi district of Manipur turned violent as protestors and police were confronted violently.

This comes after the organizers of the rally had appealed to people participating in the rally not to indulge in any ''untoward incidents''.

'As per the notification and Public Appeal made by the KSO-GHQ on 9 March 2023, the KSO-SH would like to appeal to the public of Kangpokpi District that KSO-SH will carry out the proposed peaceful Mass Rally at any cost. This is being notified as the KSO SH deems it an illegitimate use of power for a Deputy Commissioner to enforce Crpc 144 upon Indian citizens' movement for a peaceful rally as empowered by the Indian constitution under Article 19. Any misuse of power can and will be duly addressed in a court of Law as NOBODY is above the law,'' said the organization in an official statement.

''We appeal to the general public of Kangpokpi District to be united and exercise their fundamental right to peaceful assembly and protest without any apprehension. God be with us,'' the statement added.

Some videos of the incidents have gone viral wherein it can be a confrontation between police and civilian with a stick in Kangpokpi.

It is worth mentioning that a day before the proposed mass rally on March 10, Crpc 144 was clamped with “immediate effect” by the District Magistrates of Tengnoupal Ranjan Yumnam, IAS and Churachandpur Sharath Chandra Arroju, IAS and Kangpokpi respectively.

On January 23, the Joint Coordination Committee on Tribal Rights, Manipur (JCCOTR-M) had said that the recent eviction drive of the State government in the hill areas particularly at kangchup Chiru in Kangchup Geljang sub-division and K Songjang village in Henglep sub-division hundreds of villagers were made homeless.

Also read: Manipur: Kuki Students Organisation carries out rally against eviction in Churachandpur