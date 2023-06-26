Manipur People's Party (MPP) has strongly opposed the advice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah which he gave to Chief Minister N Biren Singh for restoration of peace in Manipur.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at its office on June 26, the president of MPP Chingakham Shamjai Singh said that the Manipur Chief Minister had reached Imphal after he was called on by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on June 25.

''In the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah advising Chief Minister N Biren Singh to look after the law and order only for valley region and assurance of bringing peace in hill region by him (Amit Shah) is unfortunate and condemnable,'' MPP president added.

He further said that the decision of taking responsibility for the hill areas Shah and valley region by the Manipur Chief Minister is just like administrating the state by two chief ministers.

''Above this, it is almost synonymous with the bifurcation of Manipur. Such policy is not applicable at all," he condemned while urging chief minister N Biren Singh to end the crisis by taking up concrete measures or steps.

While alleging that central forces for helping miscreants, he said that Home Minister should take strict action against central forces who extended support to miscreants.

''It is unfortunate to learn about central forces assaulting women protestors, hurling tear gas shells, etc. Forces should stop indulging in such activities,'' he added.

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