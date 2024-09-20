Unknown men abducted 43-year-old personal assistant of Manipur Consumer Affairs Minister L. Susindro near his residence in Imphal East district on Friday.

The kidnapping occurred around 8:30 AM while Somarendro was leaving for official duties, police reported.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the abduction and have yet to identify those responsible. During the initial spot investigation, five empty shell casings, believed to be 9mm ammunition, were recovered from the scene, indicating potential gunfire during the kidnapping.

In a separate incident, unknown armed miscreants opened fire on the residence of former Chief Secretary Oinam Nabakishore in Bishnupur district on Thursday night. While no casualties were reported, property damage was noted, and similar 9mm bullet casings were found at the scene. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, but no group has claimed responsibility yet.

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