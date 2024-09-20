Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of the proscribed outfit KYKL from Ghari Awang Leikai in Imphal West District on September 19.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24 years) also known as Ngamba or Thambou, Yumnam Lanchenba (21 years) also known as Naoba, and Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52 years).

They were involved in extortion activities in the Sekmai and Thangmeiband areas.

From their possession, the police recovered one 9mm pistol along with a magazine, one live ammunition round, five mobile phones, one wallet, and one four-wheeler vehicle.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



Also Read: United Committee Manipur opposes Centre’s stand to halt border fencing work at Kuki-dominated areas

During the search operations, the following items were recovered by Army and Manipur Police- 07 (seven) IEDs weighing 28.5 (twenty-eight and half) Kgs, 50 (fifty) meters cordtex and 01 (one) pull & release mechanism from Bongjang, Imphal East District.

On the otherhand, the movement of 213 and 222 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items has been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 107 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained NIL persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.