As per the schedule fixed by the Election Commission of India, the Final Photo of the Electoral Rolls of all 60 (sixty) Assembly Constituencies has been published today, January 22 (Monday) by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

Further, the General Public/Electors and representatives of Political Parties may inspect/verify the Final Photo Electoral Rolls at the offices of the EROs/AEROs and with all the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and they may also visit the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur's website https:ceomanipur.nic.in to inspect the Final Electoral Rolls - 2024.

As per the Final Electoral Rolls 2024, the Gender Ratio stands at 1068 as compared to 1066 in Draft Electoral Rolls published on 27th October 2023. The Elector Population Ratio is recorded at 55.54 per cent as compared to 55.04 per cent in the draft rolls.



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The total number of Electors as per Final Electoral Rolls is 20,26,623 showing a net increase of 18,191 electors from the Draft Electoral Rolls.

Here is the list of the number of electors district-wise: