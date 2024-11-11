In an encounter on November 11, Manipur Police confirmed that ten militants were neutralized following an attack on a CRPF post at Jakuradhor and the nearby Borobekra Police Station in Jiribam district. The assault, which began around 3 p.m., triggered an intense 45-minute exchange of gunfire between the militants and security forces.

One CRPF jawan, identified as Constable Sanjeev Kumar, sustained a bullet injury and was evacuated to Silchar Medical College in Assam, where he is under medical treatment. According to Manipur Police, “A thorough search of the area revealed ten dead bodies of armed militants, along with a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including AK-series rifles, self-loading rifles (SLRs), INSAS rifles, an RPG launcher, a pump-action gun, bulletproof helmets, and several magazines.”

In response to the attack, additional forces from Assam Rifles, CRPF, and local police have been deployed to conduct ongoing operations around Jakuradhor to eliminate any remaining militant presence. Authorities have registered a criminal case as investigations proceed, with Manipur Police working to maintain stability and security for local residents amid rising tensions in the district.

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