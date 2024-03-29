Manipur police have apprehended a Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) cadre in Churachandpur district.

The arrest was made on March 28 and the individual has been identified as 31-year-old Minsy hailing from Bijang, Sangaikot, Churachandpur.

The police have recovered a 7.62 SLR with a magazine, an AK-56 rifle, a magazine of INSAS 5.56 mm, a BPJ cover with 2 BP plates, and 216 live ammunition from Minsy.

It is reported that he was involved in extortion activities along the road leading to Chandel District.



Also Read: Manipur: Suspected IED blast rocks village in Jiribam district

A case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing.

On 28.03.2024, Security forces arrested one cadre namely Minsy (31) of Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) from Bijang, Sangaikot, Churachandpur. Further, from his possession the following items were recovered:

1 (one) 7.62 SLR with magazine, 1 (one) AK-56 rifle, 1 (one) Magazine of INSAS… pic.twitter.com/7KDtTISvqC — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) March 28, 2024

Meanwhile, an alleged blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has shaken a village in the Jiribam district of Manipur.

An explosion rocked Durgapur village in the Borobekra Sub Division of Jiribam District early this morning, as a suspected IED bomb planted by unknown miscreants detonated outside the shop owned by H. Manikumar Singh.

The incident occurred at around 2:20 am local time and caused significant damage to the shop but resulted in no casualties.