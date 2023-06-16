Manipur police have arrested as many as 17 people for allegedly playing an active role in various stances of arson attacks in the state.

This comes after miscreants burn down a house in the New Checkon area of Imphal East on June 15.

On the otherhand, the residence of union minister RK Ranjan Singh's residence in Imphal East was also set on fire.

As per reports, 12 people have been arrested from Imphal East and five from Imphal West related to the June 15 incident.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Union minister RK Ranjan Singh's residence set ablaze in Imphal East

Meanwhile, the state police are said to release a statement in this regard later in the day.

On the otherhand, the Biren Singh cabinet also held a meeting to review the current situation of the state.

On June 15, miscreants set fire to the property of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education RK Ranjan Singh in the Kongba- Nandeibam Leikai region of Imphal East last evening, just days after the residence of Minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal was set ablaze on June 15.

Around 11:00 p.m. last night, a huge mob of miscreants stormed R K Ranjan Singh's residential gate.

It was approximately 11 PM when the crowd stormed the campus and set fire to his residence and a few improvised constructions.

Ranjan Singh's house was partially burned, and the improvised construction was entirely destroyed.

The mob outnumbered the house guards stationed at the residential gate. Imphal East police used tear gas shells to disperse the group as it began gathering near RK Ranjan Singh's residence.