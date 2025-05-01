The Manipur police have arrested an accused involved in a brutal case involving the sexual assault and murder of a 9-year-old girl at Lanva TD Block, Lingsiphai in Churachandpur district, the police said.

The incident, which has triggered widespread grief and outrage across the district, was registered at the Women Police Station in Churachandpur, prompting a high-priority investigation involving multiple agencies.

According to police officials, a comprehensive probe was launched that included multiple rounds of interrogation, forensic examination of medical evidence from the victim and several suspects, and assistance from the CRPF dog squad. Investigators also analysed large volumes of mobile tower data and call detail records (CDRs) to trace the movements of individuals and reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the heinous crime.



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“Based on the evidence gathered, we have taken one suspect into custody. A chargesheet will be filed soon by the Women Police Station,” a senior police officer confirmed.

The arrest comes shortly after another similar incident in the state had stirred public outrage, raising urgent concerns about child safety and law enforcement efficiency.

In response to the tragedy, local communities have held vigils and protests, demanding swift and stringent justice for the young victim. Civil society groups and child rights activists have also called for stronger preventive measures to protect children from such brutal crimes.

The state government has assured that the case will be pursued with the utmost seriousness and that justice will not be delayed.