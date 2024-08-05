In a significant breakthrough, Manipur Police apprehended a key operative of the banned militant outfit KCP(MC)-Nongdrenkhomba.

The individual, identified as 30-year-old Sagolshem Johnson Singh, was arrested in Toubul, Bishnupur District. Singh, known for his involvement in extortion activities, was found in possession of a live ammunition round, a four-wheeler vehicle, eight mobile handsets, four extortion demand letters from KCP(MC)-Nongdrenkhomba, Rs. 35,000 in cash, and various other items.

In parallel with this arrest, security forces have intensified their operations across the state. Comprehensive search operations and area domination exercises have been carried out in vulnerable regions of both hill and valley districts. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

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Additionally, the movement of essential goods continues to be a priority. Security forces facilitated the safe passage of 272 vehicles carrying crucial supplies along National Highway 2. Enhanced security measures, including providing convoys for vehicles in sensitive areas, have been implemented to guarantee the uninterrupted flow of essential items.

To further strengthen security, a total of 102 checkpoints have been established across various districts in Manipur. These measures have already led to the detention of 49 individuals for various violations, demonstrating the state's commitment to law and order.