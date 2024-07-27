Manipur police arrest active KYKL member, recover weapons in Imphal East
Manipur Police arrested Shrimayum Rishikesh Shamra, also known as Loijing, an active member of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) on July 26.
Manipur Police arrested Shrimayum Rishikesh Shamra, also known as Loijing, an active member of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) on July 26.
The 21-year-old was apprehended from Chingarel Tejpur in Imphal East. In a follow-up operation, police recovered a gun, a shell holder, and eleven shells from Thubi Chingkhong in Imphal East District.
During a separate search operation, security forces recovered an improvised mortar, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, two single-barrel rifles, three HE-36 hand grenades, and three improvised mortar rounds from Bijang village in Kangpokpi district.
Movement of 363 and 294 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, with essential items has been ensured, with strict security measures in place.
A total of 99 checkpoints were installed across different districts in Manipur, and 73 persons were detained for various violations.
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