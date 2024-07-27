Manipur Police arrested Shrimayum Rishikesh Shamra, also known as Loijing, an active member of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) on July 26.

The 21-year-old was apprehended from Chingarel Tejpur in Imphal East. In a follow-up operation, police recovered a gun, a shell holder, and eleven shells from Thubi Chingkhong in Imphal East District.

During a separate search operation, security forces recovered an improvised mortar, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, two single-barrel rifles, three HE-36 hand grenades, and three improvised mortar rounds from Bijang village in Kangpokpi district.

Movement of 363 and 294 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, with essential items has been ensured, with strict security measures in place.

A total of 99 checkpoints were installed across different districts in Manipur, and 73 persons were detained for various violations.



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