Manipur Police arrested one active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Imphal West District who was involved in extortion from the general public.

Further, the police also seized one 9mm pistol with one magazine loaded with 7 live rounds, a mobile phone and Rs 60,000 in cash which the police claimed to be extortion money.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts.



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During the operations, two arms (SLR-02) were recovered in the Imphal-East district, three .303 Rifles-03 and two explosives (locally made Pipe Bombs-02) were recovered in the Kakching district.

The movement of 362 vehicles along NH-37 and 235 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 133 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 2047 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.