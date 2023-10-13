A team of Imphal West District Police arrested two active members of KCP (City Meitei) from Thangmeiband near Hot Bite Cafe, Thangmeiband on October 13, stated a police release.

The accused has been identified as Ningthoujam Chalamba Singh and Yendrembam Goutam Meitei.

Further, the police confirmed that the arrested persons have been working under the command of Self-Styled Chairman Brojen @ City Meitei since June 2023 and on his advice, they demanded huge amounts from the shop owners of Imphal West and East area for their party fund.

The police also seized one 9mm pistol RFI along with one magazine loaded with 4 live rounds bearing body no. 18305913 (suspected to be looted from security forces), one pistol marked as “.32 7.65 PISTOL MADE IN JAPAN” along with one magazine loaded with 3 live rounds, one Baleno car without registration number along with three mobile handsets.



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The arrested persons along with the seized articles will be handed over to Imphal police station for further necessary action.

Meanwhile, a total of 134 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 2055 persons in connection with violations and verifications in different districts of the State.

On the otherhand, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

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