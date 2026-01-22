Manipur Police arrest nephew in Imphal West elderly woman murder case

A key arrest has been made in the brutal killing of a 76-year-old woman in Imphal West district, a case that has shaken local residents and raised renewed concerns about the safety of elderly people living alone.

Manipur Police on January 21 arrested Surendrajit Oinam (23), the nephew of the deceased, in connection with the murder of Oinam Thoibi Devi, also known locally as Ibendhou or Pishakcha. The arrest followed a sustained investigation into the crime. Police said the accused has confessed to committing the murder. Further investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved.

The crime came to light on January 19 afternoon, when Thoibi Devi’s body was discovered inside her residence at Singjamei Oinam Thingel Makha Leirak. The body was found hidden under a bed and wrapped in clothes, several days after she was last seen by neighbours.

Family members said the elderly woman had been missing since Saturday, prompting concern within the neighbourhood. Oinam Bimola, her younger sister, said relatives alerted her after residents noticed that Thoibi Devi had not been seen for an entire day. Locals then checked the house and made the grim discovery.

ALSO READ: Senior citizen found brutally murdered inside home in Manipur's Imphal West, sparks shock and outrage

Police from Singjamei Police Station, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and conducted an inquest in the presence of an Executive Magistrate. Preliminary findings pointed to extreme violence. The victim had multiple stab wounds on her face and body, her throat had been slit, and fingers of her right hand were severed, indicating a deliberate and brutal attack.

The body was later shifted to the RIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause and time of death. A murder case was registered, and investigators began questioning relatives and people known to the victim.

The incident triggered anger and fear among residents of the area. An emergency public meeting was held at the premises of Eikhoigee Club, Oinam Thingel, where locals condemned the killing and demanded swift justice. The meeting resolved to form a Joint Action Committee Against Brutal Killing of Oinam (ningol) Thoibi alias Pishakcha to pursue the case.

The committee also adopted a resolution seeking the expulsion of the culprit and the culprit’s family from the locality once responsibility is fully established.

Police said efforts are ongoing to verify all links and ensure that anyone else involved is identified and arrested.