In a significant crackdown, Manipur Police arrested an active member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive War Group), KCP(PWG), during an operation in Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district.

The arrested individual has been identified as 47-year-old Oinam Amar Singh, also known by the alias "Joy."

Acting on intelligence inputs, police personnel apprehended the suspect and conducted a thorough search, leading to the recovery of two mobile handsets and three SIM cards from his possession.

The seized items are expected to provide crucial leads in the investigation, potentially revealing further links to the group's activities.

Authorities are now scrutinizing the recovered devices for any information related to the insurgent group's plans and communications, as they continue efforts to dismantle the network and curb militancy in the region.

Also read: Manipur police apprehend suspected militants, seize weapons cache near Myanmar border