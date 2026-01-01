Manipur police arrest PREPAK cadre in Imphal East amid intensified security ops

Manipur Police arrested a cadre of the banned outfit PREPAK (Pro) in Imphal East on December 30, officials said. The arrested man was identified as Yumnam Heramani Singh alias Malem (41).

The operation was part of intensified security measures across the state to curb insurgent activities and extortion attempts.

"On 30.12.2025, Security Forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro) (G-5), one Yumnam Heramani Singh @ Malem (41), of Itam Nungoi Mayai Leikai from Keibi village under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district. An Aadhaar card was seized from him," Manipur Police said on X.

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The Manipur Police have stepped up operations in recent weeks, particularly in sensitive and fringe areas, aiming to prevent violence and strengthen public safety. Investigations into the suspect’s links and activities are underway.

Officials urged residents to cooperate with security forces while asserting that strict action would continue against those engaged in unlawful activities.