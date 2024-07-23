Manipur Police arrested an active member of the banned outfit PREPAK(Pro) from Okram Chuthek, Imphal East on July 22.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sapam Priyojit Singh, aged 43. He was involved in extorting government employees. One mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



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The movement of 266 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 99 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and the Police detained 60 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.