Manipur Police apprehended Khullem Sanjeep, also known as Bhim, a 30-year-old member of the AT group, for his alleged involvement in a recent assault. The suspect, son of the late Kh. Tomba, hailing from Naoremthong DC Road, was arrested following investigations into an incident on October 31, 2024, where two individuals from Senapati were reportedly attacked in Lamsang during the early hours. Sanjeep has since been remanded to police custody for further questioning as authorities deepen their probe into the assault.

In response to this incident, as well as the broader security challenges in the region, extensive search and area domination operations were launched by security forces across the hill and valley districts. The focus has been on securing vulnerable areas, particularly in regions where inter-community tensions have raised security concerns. These operations are aimed at maintaining stability and curbing any potential disruptions.

To ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential supplies, security measures have been strengthened along National Highway-2 (NH-2), a crucial supply route for the state. On this route, a convoy of 48 vehicles transporting essential items was successfully escorted, with heavy security deployment at vulnerable stretches. Authorities are enforcing strict protective protocols, particularly in high-risk zones, to ensure the safety of vehicles and their occupants.

Additionally, a total of 110 checkpoints, or ‘Nakas,’ have been established throughout Manipur’s various districts, covering both hill and valley areas, to prevent unauthorized activities and maintain public order. During these operations, seven individuals were detained by police across different districts for violating state regulations. The government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the transportation of essential goods while continuing stringent enforcement in sensitive areas across the state.

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