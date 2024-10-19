Manipur Police arrested two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) People's War Group (PWG) on October 18 from Pureiromba Khongnangmakhong in Imphal East district. The accused, identified as Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25), were involved in extortion activities targeting the general public and engaging in other illegal operations.

During the operation, police recovered several items from their possession, including one two-wheeler, three mobile phones, a sling bag, a wallet, two ID cards, and a sum of Rs. 7,600.

In addition, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. To maintain the flow of essential goods, authorities ensured the safe movement of 301 vehicles along NH-37 and 336 vehicles along NH-2 under strict security escort.

A total of 111 Nakas (checkpoints) were set up across Manipur, but no one was detained for violations during the operations. Enhanced security measures continue across sensitive areas to ensure safety and prevent any further illegal activities.

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