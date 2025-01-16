Manipur Police arrested six individuals linked to the abduction and subsequent death of one Md. Nawash (33), son of Md. Leharuddin, a resident of Keirang Mayai Leikai under Heingang Police Station.

The abduction took place on January 14, 2025, with ransom demands allegedly made by suspected members of Arambai Tenggol. Md. Nawash was found dead and brought to Thoubal District Hospital on January 16.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

1. Sagolsem Chingkheinganba Singh (25)

2. Chingakham Sanatomba Singh (19)

3. Sapam Somorjit Singh (32)

4. Maibam Bokenjit Singh (24)

5. Athokpam Jiban Singh (30)

6. Chingakham Mani Singh (41)

Police have initiated further investigations to uncover the full extent of the crime and the involvement of the militant group.





Also read: Arunachal: Kurung Kumey SP honoured with Election Commission’s 'Best Preventive Policing' award