Two active members of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Pambei Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East district for allegedly being involved in extortion, police said on Monday.

The two, identified as Thoudam Ibungobi Meitei and Chanam Rashini Chanu, were apprehended in Khurai Ahongei Labuk Leirak area on November 23, a police statement said.

Arms and ammunition, one wireless radio set and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession, it said.

The outlawed UNLF (Pambei group) had signed a peace agreement with the central government in 2023 but its members have been involved in extortion, a police officer said.



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In another seizure during a search operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from Lunkhongjang in Kangpokpi district, the police said.

Earlier on November 24, Manipur Police arrested six individuals and apprehended one juvenile for their alleged involvement in damaging properties belonging to elected officials on November 16, marking significant progress in the ongoing investigation.

Three suspects were taken into custody on November 22 in Kakching district: Mayanglambam Harison Singh (28), Wahengbam Samson Singh (32), and Yengkhom Chandrashekhar Singh (57). The following day, police detained three more individuals in Imphal West: Mutum Rojen Singh (28), Laishram Bijoy Meetei (21), and Jameson Thokchom (20), along with one juvenile.

The total number of arrests related to the November 16 property attacks has now reached 41, according to police officials. These incidents are part of a broader pattern of unrest that has gripped the northeastern state.