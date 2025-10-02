Manipur Police convoy attacked by mob in Chandel

A convoy of Manipur Police came under attack by a mob at Longja village in Chandel district late Wednesday night, officials said on October 2.

Several police vehicles sustained damage to their windshields, including one belonging to the Additional Superintendent of Chandel district.

According to officials, Kuki women stood in front of the convoy, preventing the vehicles from advancing.



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The attack comes amid lingering tensions between Kuki and Meitei communities. Several Kuki organizations have alleged bias by the police in favor of the Meitei community.

Since May 2023, clashes between the two communities have claimed at least 260 lives and left thousands homeless. The northeastern state of Manipur remains under President’s Rule.

Authorities have appealed for calm as investigations into the incident continue.