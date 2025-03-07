Following the deadline set by the Governor of Manipur for the voluntary surrender of illegally held arms and ammunition at 4 PM on March 6, 2025, joint security forces launched extensive combing and search operations across multiple districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Tamenglong.

During the operations, security forces successfully recovered a total of 36 arms, 129 rounds of ammunition, seven explosives, and 21 miscellaneous items.

Additionally, 12 bunkers used for illegal activities were demolished.

The key recoveries include:



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Imphal West (Moidangpok, under Patsoi PS): One .32 pistol, five-barrel guns, two Tear Smoke Munition, three 9mm live rounds, two .303 live rounds, and three HE 36 grenades.

Imphal East (Sawombung – Paorabi village, under Lamlai PS): One 7.62mm SLR rifle with a magazine, one Amogh Carbine with two magazines, two 9mm pistols, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, 19 rounds of 5.56x30mm Amogh Carbine ammunition, five rounds of 7.62mm SLR rifle ammunition, two 36 Hand Grenades, and one .303 rifle bayonet.

Tamenglong (Tatbung village, under Kaimai PS): Four SBBL guns, one locally made improvised 8mm rifle, 15 rounds of SBBL ammunition, 10 rounds of 8mm ammunition, and two Baofeng wireless sets.

Kangpokpi (Khengjang village): Two SLR rifles, two Pumpi guns, 59 rounds of 12-bore cartridges, one 5.56x45mm fired case, one BP helmet, and one wireless handset. Additionally, 12 bunkers were destroyed in the area.

The authorities have assured that further operations will continue to recover more illegal arms and neutralize any remaining threats to security. The destruction of these bunkers marks a significant step in restoring law and order in the affected regions.

Further updates on the investigation and ongoing operations are expected in the coming days.