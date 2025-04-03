The Manipur Police arrested five individuals involved in unauthorised stone extraction at Lungthar village, Thoubal district, on April 2.

The operation marks the security personnel's bid to curb illegal quarrying activities,

The arrested individuals include Wairokpam Somorjit Meitei (28), Keisham Sumonanda Meitei (26), Haobam Naocha Singh (19), Md. Rami Khan (41), and Md. Abir Khan (35).

Authorities also seized three Tata Dumper Hyva trucks and one JCB from the site, effectively halting further illegal extraction.

The crackdown highlights the police's commitment to environmental protection and legal enforcement.



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Meanwhile, the personnel carried out search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, the following items were recovered: Baofeng handheld Set, BP Jacket with plate from Mollum village and adjoining areas in Churachandpur.

Another operation saw the seizure of carbines, Magazines and live ammunition from Khangabok Loukol in Thoubal district.

On the same day, the security personnel launched another series of operations across the state, leading to the arrests of three individuals, including two militants.