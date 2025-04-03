Security forces in Manipur intensified efforts to maintain vigil in the fringe and vulnerable areas via a series of operations.

Three individuals, including two active militants, were arrested.

An intensified operation, launched on April 2, saw the arrest of one Md. Faiju Rahaman (40) while the police were conducting random frisking checking between Naranseina and Sunusiphai village along NH-2 in Bishnupur district.

The police seized 12 soap caps with suspected brown sugar weighing approximately 661.8 grams. A four wheeler was also recovered.



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The police, on the same day, arrested one active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - People's War Group) from Thongju Part-II Leirak Macha in Imphal West district and seized a mobile phone, two SIM cards and an Aadhaar card.

The arrested individual was identified as Khoirom Deepsea Devi (33).

In another operation carried out on the same day, the security personnel arrested one active cadre of People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Sanjenbam Khullen, in Imphal East.

The individual, identied as Thounaojam Sachindra Singh (24), was arrested for involvement in extortion activities and intimidation in Imphal's general area.