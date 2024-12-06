The Manipur police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint operation, leading to the arrest of three cadres of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) in Imphal West's Phayeng, on December 5.

From their possession, the security personnel seized one country made 9mm pistol with four live rounds. Following further search at their hideouts at Kangchup, other incriminating items like demand letter, workshop for making illegal arms were recovered.

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As per the police, the individuals were involved in extortion activities.

The arrested individuals were identified as Laishram Kenjit Singh (36), Md Abdul Matalif (37) and Laishram Langamba Meitei (28).

Earlier, in a separate operation, the Manipur police arrested four members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) from Kakching district.

The individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in extortion and possession of illegal arms, according to an official statement on December 4.