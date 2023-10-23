Manipur Police on October 22 detained one active member of an underground group from Imphal West district and recovered ammunitions and explosives.

A total of 68 live round of 40 mm Lathode Ammunition (UBGL), 573 number of 7.62 luve ammunition, 294 numbers of 5.56 live round ammunition and 379 numbers of 7.62 live round ammunition were recovered from the accused.

The accused person along with the seized items were handed over to the Imphal West district police and later remanded into police custody.

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