The Manipur police have flagged a fake Twitter handle created as the official social media handle of the state police department.

The state police department on its Twitter handle shared a screengrab of the handle going by the name of "RssAcdmy" and wrote, "This is a fake Twitter handle. Steps are taken up by Manipur Police for necessary legal action."

This is a fake twitter handle. Steps are taken up by Manipur Police for necessary legal action. https://t.co/QzEqeYGHuO@RssAcdmy pic.twitter.com/wEdXQFsUdh — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 29, 2023

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the violence-hit state of Manipur, the Home Department of the Manipur government released an order announcing the lifting of a ban on broadband internet services conditionally.



Also Read: Manipur government lifts ban on broadband internet services in state but with conditions

After reviewing all the issues related to the ban on the internet since May 3, 2023, and considering the concerns being raised by the people as the internet ban has affected offices, institutions, cohorts of people on work from home basis, lawyers, health facilities, refuelling centres and others, the state government has considered a decision to lift the suspension in case of Broadband service (ILL and FTTH) conditionally in a liberalized manner subject to fulfilment of terms and conditions, mentioned the official order.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to keep the suspension of Mobile Internet data under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 as the preparedness for having effective control and regulatory mechanism for Mobile data service is not technically feasible and there are still apprehensions that the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc, on electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities for which the control mechanism is still poor.