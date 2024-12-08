The Manipur police thwarted an abduction attempt at Thangal Bazaar area, rescuing two individuals.

In connection with the incident, the police personnel arrested one individual, identified as Tensubam Bangkim (@ Punshiba @ Chakthekpa), of Nambol Laitonjam Makha Leikai, a cadre of KCP-Taibangnganba from Imphal West.

The police also recovered one 9 mm pistol along with seven live rounds and a white Maruti Gypsy from the arrested individual.

On the intervening night of December 6 and 7, the Manipur police arrested four persons in connection with poppy cultivation in Ukhrul district's Khamason range.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police launched an operation in the area after detection of about 30 acres of poppy plantation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Peimi Ramsak (27), Lightson Shimrah (49), Kapangkhui Khashim and Yatei SV (22).