Manipur police holds dialogue with FNCC, urges withdrawal of foothill bandh

Manipur Police, through its official X handle, announced that a meeting was held on July 28 between senior police officers of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) and representatives of the Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) to address concerns raised by the committee.

During the meeting, the FNCC presented a list of grievances and representations. After detailed deliberations, the police assured the FNCC that all genuine issues would be examined with utmost seriousness and addressed in a timely and appropriate manner.

Emphasising the importance of peace and public order, the state government appealed to the FNCC to lift the ongoing bandh in the foothill areas and allow space for continued dialogue and cooperation to resolve matters amicably.



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