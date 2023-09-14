Manipur police installs 128 checkpoints in different districts, detain 1853 persons in connection with violations in state
The Manipur police on September 14 during its continued search operations recovered arms, dismantled bunker at the state’s Kangpokpi district.
The Manipur police on September 14 during its continued search operations recovered arms, dismantled bunker at the state’s Kangpokpi district.
The security forces conducted search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal-West, Kakching Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in which one arm was recovered from Thoubal and one bunker was dismantled at Kangpokpi district.
A total of 128 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley districts. The police detained 1853 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.
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Manipur Police took to platform X (earlier known as Twitter) and wrote, “Search Operation, Recovery of Arm, Dismantling of Bunker and Naka Checking: Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Thoubal, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal-West, Kakching Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in which 01 (one) arm was recovered from Thoubal district and 1 (one) bunker was dismantled at Kangpokpi District. A total of 128 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 1853 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State”.
Search Operation, Recovery of Arm, Dismantling of Bunker and Naka Checking:— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 13, 2023
Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Thoubal, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal-West, Kakching Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in which 01 (one) arm… pic.twitter.com/psf4RHWfEw
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