Manipur Police officer honoured with Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak 2025 for exemplary investigation

The Manipur Police has proudly announced that WSI Phuritsabam Romibala Devi of Jiribam District Police has been conferred the Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak 2025 in recognition of her outstanding work in the field of investigation.

The prestigious national honour was awarded for her exemplary handling of a sensitive case — FIR No. 16(05)2022 JBM-PS U/S 354/376/506 IPC — involving the rape of a 22-year-old differently-abled woman in Sonapur, Jiribam District.

Displaying rare professionalism, empathy, and dedication, WSI Romibala Devi ensured that the investigation was conducted with utmost care and sensitivity. She engaged sign language experts to effectively communicate with the survivor, gathered crucial forensic evidence, and secured DNA confirmation linking the accused to the crime.

Her meticulous and compassionate approach led to the filing of a watertight charge sheet on June 27, 2025, ensuring swift justice for the survivor.

The Manipur Police lauded her for upholding the highest standards of investigative excellence and human dignity, reflecting the force’s commitment to justice and women’s safety.



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