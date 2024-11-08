Manipur Police conducted a raid in connection with the abduction and assault case of 23-year-old railway driver Joshua Kamei from Kambiron (Puiluan Village), Noney.

The operation took place at a suspected hideout in Urup Mayai Leikai, Imphal East District, on November 7.

During the raid, four members of the KYKL (SOREPA) group were apprehended.

The individuals arrested have been identified as Hijam Nikhil Singh (27), Hijam Thanglen Meitei (30), Thongam Ningthem Singh (32), and Gobin Elangbam (29).



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The police recovered several items from the location, including one SLR, one .303 rifle, two Maruti Gypsy vehicles, and other incriminating materials.

Additionally, two drug users who were held captive by the suspects were rescued. The investigation into the case is ongoing.