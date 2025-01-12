Manipur Police strongly denied allegations that the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ukhrul district provided assistance to Kuki militants, dismissing claims made in a press release by NSCN-IM that several media outlets had published.

"The news item and the Press release are blatantly false," Manipur Police stated in a social media post, addressing the accusations that surfaced on January 11.

According to police officials, the Ukhrul district police's involvement was strictly limited to providing guides for Border Security Force (BSF) teams and security escorts for construction-related activities. These operations took place in December 2024, specifically on the 12th and 19th, when police escorts were assigned to protect trucks carrying labourers and materials for building BSF security barracks in Molham Kuki village.

"Based on a request from the BSF and Kangpokpi District police, as well as directives from Police Headquarters," the police statement explained, highlighting the official nature of their involvement.

On 11/1/25 it was found that some media outlets were publishing a news item claiming that Ukhrul SP was aiding Kuki militants, which was based on a press release from NSCN IM. The news item and the Press release are blatantly false.



Based on a request from the BSF and Kangpokpi… pic.twitter.com/eJ2bjobLek — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 12, 2025

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for Manipur, which has been working to restore peace and normalcy. Police authorities emphasised the importance of fact-checking before publishing information that could potentially damage the reputation of law enforcement officials.

"Posting or publishing such unverified facts is wrong and it tarnish[es] the image of the Ukhrul District Police and reputation of the SP," the statement noted, urging media outlets and the public to verify information before dissemination.

The planned security barracks in Molham Kuki village are intended to house BSF companies, strengthening security infrastructure in the region.

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